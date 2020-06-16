MORGAN
Warrant signed: Samantha Norrine Szczyrbak, 27, of 117 First St., Jefferson, Greene County, is charged by state police with identity theft, access device fraud and theft, court records show. Police accuse her of using the banking card belonging to the owner of Respicenter West to pay electric bills totaling $923 at 12 G. Drive, Morgan Township. District Judge D. Glenn Bates signed a warrant Thursday for her arrest.
FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Samantha Jo Milliken, 29, of 4199 W. Roy Furman Highway, Franklin Township, Greene County, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations she choked a woman and slammed her head against furniture about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in her residence, court records show. Milliken is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge David C. Balint.
WASHINGTON
Man charged: Lewis Eugene Mowery IV, 29, of 1252 Amity Ridge Road, Amwell Township, is charged by state police with endangering the welfare of children and driving under the influence, court records show. Police accuse Mowery of having three children in his vehicle when he was stopped about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Addison Street. He is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
WEST BETHLEHEM
Man charged: Timothy Allen Work, 30, of 31 Highland Ridge Road, West Bethlehem Township, is charged by state police with endangering the welfare of children and driving under the influence, court records show. Police accuse him of crashing his vehicle into a creek with four children as passengers, two of whom were injured, about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Beallsville Road. Work is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse D. Pettit.