BURGETTSTOWN
Man charged: Steven Martin, 49, of 132 Roberts Run Road, Dunkard Township, Greene County, is charged by McDonald police with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Martin of going through the drive-thru lane of a McDonald’s, 1412 Main St., while naked in his vehicle about 7 p.m. Oct. 31. District Judge Gary Havelka issued the charges Friday in a summons.
UNIONMan jailed: Zachary John Stump, 26, of 1 Jefferson St., Union Township, is charged by Monongahela police with attempted burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, public drunkenness and loitering, court records show. Police accuse him of trying to enter a residence in the 3000 block of Finleyville-Elrama Road while exposing himself to the resident about 4:20 a.m. Saturday. He also is accused of being under the influence of a drug while attempting to assault a police officer at the scene. He is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.