CUMBERLAND
Trespassing: Evan Raymond Hopton, 32, of Cumberland Township, is charged by Cumberland police with burglary, criminal trespassing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, Hopton broke into his father's home in the 400 block of Ceylon Road. Police said Hopton's father has a protection of abuse order against him, and that Hopton had not lived in the home for more than a year. District Judge Glenn Bates sent Hopton to Greene County jail on $25,000 bond.
