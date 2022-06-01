MORRIS
Burglary: State police are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 300 block of Ridge Road between Saturday night and Monday morning. Police said three chainsaws and a drill were stolen from a detached garage.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Tyler Franklin Roy Calovini, of Buckeye Street, Lafferty, Ohio, is charged by state police with burglary, criminal trespassing, aggravated assault and simple assault. Calovini is accused of entering a home in the 30 block of Scenic Drive through the back door at about 6 a.m. May 25. According to court records, he allegedly broke a bedroom door and attacked his ex-girlfriend with an aluminum baseball bat, breaking one of her toes. Court records state he also struck a man in the head with the bat. District Judge Kelly Stewart sent Calovini to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.