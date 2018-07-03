BENTLEYVILLE
Forgery, theft charges: Brandon James Boettiger, 25, whose last known address was in Bentleyville, was arrested Sunday by state police on charges of forgery and theft by deception after he allegedly passed two fake $20 bills June 14 at Sunoco, 800 Main St., Bentleyville. He was arraigned before District Judge Curtis Thompson and released from Washington County jail after posting $5,000 bond.
BUFFALO
Assault, endangerment charges: Brian Crumrine, 34, of 317 Locust Ave., Washington, was arrested Sunday by state police on charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment after he allegedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend when he was at her home on S Bridge Road, Buffalo, to retrieve his belongings, including guns. He was arraigned before District Judge Curtis Thompson and placed in Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.
CANONSBURG
Two injured: Leroy Edwards, 73, and Barbara Edwards, 72, both of Canonsburg, were injured Saturday afternoon when the vehicle Leroy Edwards was driving crashed into Napa Auto Parts, 27 S. Central Ave., Canonsburg police said.
Wanted on detainer: Frank Bruno, 51, of 418 Falcon Drive, Canonsburg, was taken into custody Sunday on a state parole detainer when Canonsburg police were called to Dollar General, 145 Adams Ave., after he allegedly stole items. He will be charged with retail theft by summons. He was placed in Washington County jail on the detainer.
McDONALD
Vehicular assault alleged: Jacob Magera, 25, of Pittsburgh, was arrested Sunday night by McDonald police on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment after he allegedly struck a McDonald man with his vehicle when the other man tried to stop him from punching his girlfriend. Police said Magera and his girlfriend were in a vehicle in a lot at 98 Arabella St. when the McDonald man tried to stop the assault. Magera allegedly told the man to get away before striking him with his car. Police said the alleged victim was hit in the hip and had his foot run over as Magera sped off. Police stopped Magera a short time later. He was arraigned before District Judge Traci McDonald and placed in Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
MONESSEN
Woman charged: Tawnya Jackson, 34, of 462 Parkway, Monessen, is charged by city police with harassment and criminal mischief over allegations she punched the side of a vehicle belonging to Mary Jo Rock and threatened to harm Rock about 4:10 p.m. May 18 in the 400 block of Parkway, court records show. The charges were issued in a summons Thursday from district court in Monessen.
MT. PLEASANT
Driver arrested: Jodi Lynn Chafin, 43, of Weirton, W.Va., was arrested early Sunday by Mt. Pleasant police following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Smith Township State Road. During the stop, she allegedly kicked an officer as police tried to take her into custody. Police said Chafin also refused to submit to a blood-alcohol test. She was arraigned before District Judge Curtis Thompson on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and traffic violations. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Boyfriend arrested: Harry L. Bowman, 49, of 724 1/2 McElree Road, North Franklin, was arrested Saturday by state police on charges of simple assault and harassment after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at their home. He was arraigned before District Judge Curtis Thompson and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
NORTH STRABANE
Man assaulted: Michael Andre North, 39, of 186 View Ave., Strabane, was arrested Saturday by North Strabane police on charges of simple assault and harassment after he allegedly punched a man in the side of the head during a confrontation at his home. North was arraigned before District Judge Curtis Thompson and released on $5,000 unsecured bond.
Driver charged: Natalie Marie Smith, 21, of 140 Bower Hill Road, Venetia, was charged by North Strabane police with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and careless driving stemming from an incident Sunday night on Springdale Road. Police said Smith almost struck a police officer with her vehicle as he was attempting to deal with a sick raccoon. He had the amber emergency lights on in the cruiser. She reportedly told the officer she could not see him because of the lights. The charges will be sent by summons from the office of District Judge Jay Weller.
ROSTRAVER
Man charged: Joseph Patrick Livingston, 41, of Perryopolis, is charged by township police with corruption of minors, indecent exposure and open lewdness, court records show. Police accuse Livingston of exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl while he worked as a butcher at Giant Eagle, 300 Tri County Lane, about 1:45 p.m. June 26. He will receive the charges in a summons filed Friday in district court in Monessen.
SOUTH STRABANE
Window broken: William Jeffrey of Washington told South Strabane police Saturday a window on his vehicle was broken while he was painting a home on Country Club Road. Police said it was a result of a domestic situation and they are investigating.
Man assaulted: Timothy Simms of St. Albans, W.Va., told South Strabane police he was assaulted Saturday night by another man inside Waffle House, 255 Murtland Ave. Witnesses said a group of three women and a man, along with several children, came into the restaurant. The man allegedly punched Simms twice in the head. The two reportedly had words over the other man parking too close to Simms' vehicle.
Theft charge: Donna Jo Roman, 55, of Charleroi, will be charged by South Strabane police with retail theft after she allegedly stole an item June 22 from Lowe's, Strabane Square. Police were notified of the theft Sunday.
Probation violation alleged: Rebecca Plaisted, 48, of McDonald, was taken into custody Sunday on a probation violation during a traffic stop on Murtland Avenue. Police stopped the vehicle she was riding in after getting called to Motel 6, 1283 Motel 6 Drive, for a disturbance. She was placed in Washington County jail.
UNION
Burglary, trespass arrest: Michael Morgan, 38, of Elizabeth, was arrested Sunday by Monongahela police on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, false imprisonment, simple assault and harassment after he allegedly entered a home on McChain Road, Union, without permission and assaulted a woman. He was arraigned before District Judge Curtis Thompson and released on $25,000 unsecured bond.
WASHINGTON
Wallet stolen: Anthony Long of Washington told Washington police Sunday his wallet was stolen from the back pocket of his cargo shorts as he stood in line at Dollar General, Jefferson Avenue. He told police he felt movement in his pocket. Police questioned a suspect, who denied stealing the wallet.
Wanted on warrant: Lauren Johnson, 30, of 70 E. Chestnut St., Washington, was taken into custody Saturday by Washington police on a warrant from Kansas. Police had been called to Shop 'n Save, 125 W. Beau St., after she allegedly stole items from the store. Police will charge her with retail theft by summons.
Windshield damaged: Chad Armstrong of Broad Street told Washington police vandals damaged the windshield of his pickup truck Friday.
Man jailed: Jatrevton Bledsoe, 26, of Washington, was arraigned Monday on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment filed by city police. An officer said in court papers police were called to Bledsoe’s Maple Terrace residence that morning, where a woman told police Bledsoe had tried to strangle her. He also allegedly hit her in the face. Police said they found him walking nearby. District Judge Robert Redlinger send Bledsoe to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
Charges filed: City police charged Ian L. Pace, 27, of Washington, with simple assault and reckless endangerment. Pace’s wife, who is three months pregnant, spoke to police in the Washington Hospital emergency room early June 25. She told police her husband had grabbed her by the neck following an argument earlier that night at their Locust Avenue home. He also allegedly slapped or punched her several times and chased her out of the house before she fell on steps outside. Charges were filed by summons Friday at District Judge Robert Redlinger's office.
Theft charges: City police charged Kimberly S. Colbert, 33, of Washington, with theft by deception, theft of property delivered under a mistake and procuring a drug by fraud. Colbert allegedly picked up two prescriptions – each worth $197 – of the medication Gabapentin without authorization from a doctor March 14 and April 14 from the CVS on West Beau Street. Charges were filed by summons Wednesday at District Judge Robert Redlinger's office.