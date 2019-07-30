DUNKARD
Theft: State police are investigating a theft July 18, when an unknown person stole construction equipment from a property at 478 Plant Road.
Assault alleged: Illa Lorraine Blair, 26, who doesn’t have a fixed address, was charged by state police with simple assault and harassment following a fight with her boyfriend, Paul Grim, Sunday afternoon at a residence at 286 Pigeon Hole Road. Police said Blair allegedly scratched Grim’s arm, causing it to bleed.
FRANKLIN
DUI, fleeing charges: Terry Edward Huggins, 27, of 247 Greenhouse Road, was charged by state police with driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing a police officer and 18 summary traffic violations following a traffic stop last month on Portal Road. Police said they saw Huggins June 9 speeding and not staying in his lane on state Route 218 southbound. When police tried to initiate a stop, Huggins allegedly kept driving too fast for more than a mile before turning onto Portal Road. When police approached Huggins’ window, they said he smelled of alcohol. According to the criminal complaint, Huggins’ blood-alcohol content was 0.207 percent.
MORGAN
Crash: State police responded to a crash July 21, when Christopher Antonini, 36, of Clarksville, allegedly rear-ended another driver on Chartiers Road. The other driver, Gerald Dillinger, 74, of Clarksville, had been turning into his driveway when Antonini allegedly struck him. Police said Dillinger suffered a suspected minor injury but wasn’t transported to a hospital.