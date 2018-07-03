GILMORE
Deceptive business practices: Michael B. Shelter Jr., 36, of 14 Field and Stream Road, Marianna, was charged Friday by Greene County detectives with deceptive business practices, theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking. Investigators said Shelter was paid $8,000 in September 2017 to install a pole building at a Gilmore Township residence. The check was cashed Sept. 8 with an agreement for the building to be finished by October, but it was never completed, investigators said.
JEFFERSON
False statements charges: Ryan Scott Puthuff, 35, of 102 Fairview Ave., Waynesburg, was charged Tuesday with materially false written statements to purchase a firearm and unsworn falsification to authorities for allegedly making false statements to purchase a firearm. Puthuff is accused of trying to purchase a semiautomatic handgun from a Jefferson Township business and was denied due to a 2016 arrest in Butler County, state police said.