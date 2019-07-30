DONORA
Man jailed: Thomas Edward Bulko, 38, of 194 Donora Road, Carroll Township, is charged by borough police with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest after he allegedly ran from an officer who attempted to arrest him on a bench warrant about 11:50 p.m. Saturday at 750 Meldon Avenue, court records show. He was placed in Washington County Jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
HANOVER
Assault alleged: Brandon McGowan, 24, of 3888 McAdoo Ridge, Wellsburg, W.Va., was charged with aggravated assault by township police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, McGowan hit Wesley Azinger in the face at the Dierks Bentley concert at KeyBank Pavillion Saturday. McGowan was incarcerated in Washington County Jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
MONESSEN
Charged in fight: Leon Kevin Pope, 36, of 700 Delaware St., Monessen, is charged by city police with simple assault and disorderly conduct stemming from disturbance involving a large crowd about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue, court records show. Pope is free on $5,000 unsecured bond set in night court.
NORTH STRABANE
DUI alleged in crash: Jeremy Randall Robinson, 42, of 722 Gladden Road, Canonsburg, was charged with fleeing police, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, and summary traffic offenses by township police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, Robinson drove through a four-way intersection without stopping on Route 519, and sped away when police attempted to pull him over. Police said he went through a guardrail on South Central Avenue and down a hill before coming to a stop on Fountain Street. He was released after posting $5,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.