CHARLEROI
Man jailed: George James Kusaj, 20, of 501 Eighth St., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Kusaj of striking his father, Donald Caldwell, in the face, pushing him onto a bed and choking him during an argument over money about 5:15 p.m. Monday in his residence. District Judge Joshua Kanalis denied Kusaj bail because he is on probation, online court records show.
MONESSEN
Man wanted: Gregory Fowler, 43, of New Eagle, is charged by city police with theft over accusations he stole a car owned by Bonnie Chilton about noon July 25 from a parking lot near her residence in the 600 block of Knox Avenue, court records show. A senior district judge signed a warrant Monday for Fowler’s arrest.