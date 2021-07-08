CECIL
Domestic dispute: Clement Kovalovsky, 54, of 139 Karmann Road, was charged with simple assault and aggravated assault after Cecil Township police said he punched his stepdaughter, Sarah Lynn Severns, in the head and briefly knocked her unconscious inside his township home about 1 a.m. Sunday. Police charged Severns, 30, with theft after Kovalovsky said she used one of his vehicles without his permission the previous night. Kovalovsky is free on $20,000 unsecured bond.
CHARLEROIMan charged: Jean D. Cadet, 19, of 629 Conrad Ave., North Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with causing an accident resulting in injury and property damages and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse him of striking John Peter Haerard and a Sunoco Station, 94 Fallowfield Ave., with his car about 10 p.m. Monday. Haerard suffered a serious injury to his leg. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Tuesday for Cadet’s arrest.
DONORA
Trespassing: Adam Griffey, 44, of 701 4th St., North Charleroi, was charged last week with trespassing after Donora police said he went into a Meldon Avenue residence in the borough while allegedly assisting a man with a gun who was looking for a person inside on May 9.
MARIANNAMan jailed: Justin Michael Powell, 34, of 70 Jefferson Estates, Morgan Township, Greene County, is charged by state police with stalking, harassment and unsworn falsification, court records show. Police accuse him of stopping three times outside a house on Procasky Road looking for his estranged girlfriend and then lying about being threatened with a knife and gun by residents. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Powell to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
MONESSENAssault alleged: Frank Doyle Jr., 44, of 304 Center Ave., North Charleroi, is charged by city police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of assaulting his girlfriend in an alley near 10 Donner Ave. about 5:15 p.m. June 29. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed a warrant Tuesday for Doyle’s arrest.
ROSTRAVERWoman charged: Baylee Allen, 24, of 410 Shady Ave., Charleroi, is charged by township police with felony trespassing over allegations she went to Walmart, 100 Sara Way, about 5 p.m. June 25 after being told she is banned from the property, court records show. District Judge Wayne Vlasic issued the charge Wednesday in a summons.