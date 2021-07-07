COKEBURG
Man charged: Ryan Lee Sneith, 32, of 144 Washington St., Cokeburg, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse Sneith of firing one round from a handgun into an occupied vehicle following a fight at 48 Grant St. about 1:30 a.m. April 25. Police filed the charges Monday before District Judge Curtis Thompson.
DONORA
Robbery allegation: Cordaro Jackson, 32, of 703 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Donora police with robbery, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of grabbing a woman by the neck, throwing her to the floor and stealing her cellphone in a residence in the 500 block of Thompson Avenue about 9:15 p.m. June 15. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Tuesday for Jackson’s arrest.
WASHINGTON
Threat alleged: Corrina Kelley, 53, of 161 Fulton St., Washington, is charged by city police with making terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse her of threatening to slash a man with a box cutter and slicing a tire on his vehicle about 1:40 p.m. Friday. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Kelley to Washington County jail on $2,500 bond.
Man jailed: Jordan Thomas, 34, of 196½ May Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with making terroristic threats over allegations he threatened to shoot three women in Lincoln Terrace about 10:15 a.m. Friday, court records show. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent Thomas to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.