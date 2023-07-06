CANTON
Theft: Bradley Robe Greenawalt, 42, of Marianna, is charged by state police with theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud and receiving stolen property. According to the criminal complaint, Greenawalt took $2,000 from his girlfriend’s bank account at Jessop Community Federal Credit Union shortly before midnight June 6. Greenawalt told police he was authorized to take the money for rent and other expenses. Police found Greenawalt’s previous withdrawals never exceeded $400, the complaint states. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8.
