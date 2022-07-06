CARROLL
Road rage alleged: Robert A. Zaladonis Jr., 53, of Donora, is charged by Carroll Township police with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. According to court records, police were called to the 20 block of Orchard Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. Monday after Zaladonis allegedly followed a woman home and threatened to shoot her. Neighbors witnessed the incident and took pictures. Police tracked Zaladonis to his Castner Avenue home. He claimed he had been “ran off the road and attacked with rebar,” according to the criminal complaint. Police did not see any marks on Zaladonis where he claimed to have been attacked. District Judge Eric Porter sent him to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
SMITH
Threat charges: Michael Edward Gildersleeve, 41, of Smith Township, is charged by Smith police with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment. According to court records, police were called to Gildersleeve’s Church Street home at about 11 p.m. Friday. Police said he fired a gun at Zackary Matesic. The two wrestled over the gun and Matesic told police that Gildersleeve attempted to turn the gun on him several times. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Gildersleeve to the Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.
WEST BROWNSVILLEAssault alleged: Thomas Miller, 56, of Brownsville, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. According to court records, police were called to the 400 block of Main Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said Miller grabbed his girlfriend by the hair and threw her down a steep hill about 30 to 35 feet, causing a serious leg injury. She was flown to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment, and was in stable condition. Miller told police his girlfriend punched him and he shoved her, which caused her to fall down the hillside. District Judge Eric Porter sent Miller to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
Greene County
MONONGAHELA
Assault alleged: Larry Christopher Greene, 48, of Greensboro, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness. According to the criminal complaint, at about 8 p.m. Friday police stopped Greene on Rosewood Drive after receiving reports he was walking in the middle of the road. Police said that Greene grabbed a trooper’s chest area and ripped off his tie, and attempted to punch the officer. District Judge Glenn Bates sent Greene to the Greene County Prison on $15,000 bond.