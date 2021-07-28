CHARLEROI
Drug case: Bryan Harris, 24, of 700 First St., Charleroi, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse Harris of selling a brick of heroin for $230 to a confidential informant on Fallowfield Avenue near 10th Street about 3 p.m. July 18, 2018. Police filed the case Tuesday before District Judge Eric Glen Porter.
DONORA
Heroin seized: Blake Richard Quakenbush, 26, of Latrobe, is charged by borough police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse him of having 270 stamp bags of heroin and a large amount of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop about 8 p.m. July 18 near the Donora-Monessen Bridge. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Monday for Quakenbush’s arrest.