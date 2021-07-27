MONESSEN
Heroin seized: Cindy L. Kossar, 50, of 6 Broad St., Belle Vernon, is charged by city police with drug possession with intent to deliver and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, court records show. Police accuse her of having 350 stamp bags of heroin when she was found sleeping in her vehicle in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Grand Boulevard about 5:15 p.m. July 21. District Judge Wayne Vlasic issued the charges Monday in a summons.
ROSTRAVER
Woman charged: Kenadi Lauren Savol, 26, of 404 Park Manor Road, Monessen, is charged by Rostraver police with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and causing an accident resulting in injuries, court records show. Police accuse her of crashing her vehicle into a hillside at 650 Tyrol Boulevard and fleeing without checking on the conditions of three juvenile passengers. District Judge Wayne Vlasic issued the charges last week in a summons.