SOMERSET
Animal cruelty: Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Milton Edward Bell II, 39, and Alyssa Renee Bell, 31, both of Myers Road, Somerset Township. They are charged by state police with aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. According to the criminal complaint, the two are accused of leaving their dogs outside while away from home for 10 days. The evening of July 19, police found two dogs in the backyard and two on the rear porch. When contacted by police, they said a sitter was supposed to be caring for the dogs, but did not provide a last name or phone number. Police seized the dogs from the home. The dogs tested positive for Lyme disease, hookworms, roundworms, and had multiple engorged ticks, court documents state.