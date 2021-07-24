CHARTIERS
Man charged: Christopher Lee Groleau, 43, of 340 Moon Road, Chartiers Township, is charged by Chartiers police with aggravated assault by motor vehicle and causing an accident involving injury, court records show. Police accuse him of striking two children with his car, seriously injuring them, about 10:30 p.m. July 1 at North Main Street and McClane Farm Road. District Judge James Saieva Jr. signed a warrant Friday for Groleau’s arrest.
MONONGAHELA
Assault alleged: Dawnna Kaye Kibler, 32, of 619 Sheridan St., Monongahela, is charged by city police with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, court records show. Police accuse her of leaving a toddler unattended and striking and kicking a medic who responded to a possible overdose at her residence about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Thursday for her arrest.