HANOVER
Assault alleged: Jonathan James Wall, 34, of Plantation, Fla., is charged by Hanover Township police with aggravated assault, evading arrest and fleeing an officer. According to the criminal complaint, at about 11:10 a.m. Friday, Wall’s car was about to be towed from The Pavilion at Star Lake. Wall is accused of getting into his car and driving away, nearly hitting a police officer and several parking attendants. District Judge Phillippe Melograne sent Wall to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
