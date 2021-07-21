CANTON
Assault alleged: Kyle Ray Caldwell, 25, of 196 Jollick Manor, Washington, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of choking his girlfriend in a residence on Bel Air Drive about 12:35 a.m. Tuesday. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Caldwell to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
DONORA
Woman jailed: Katelyn Claire Stevens, 26, of 430 Seventh St., Donora, is charged by borough police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession stemming from a traffic stop about 8 p.m. Sunday, court records show. Police accuse her of having 270 stamp bags of heroin and a large amount of crystal methamphetamine at the time. The next day when taken into custody she allegedly had another large amount of meth, hallucinogenic mushrooms and more than $11,000. District Judge Gary Havelka sent her to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.