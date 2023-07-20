BENTLEYVILLE
Assault: State police issued a report Tuesday stating a 13-year-old boy from Bentleyville will be charged for simple assault and harassment. According to police, the charges stem from a July 1 incident at Richardson Park at about 9:30 p.m. Police said the juvenile picked up a 12-year-old girl and “slammed her to the ground.” The girl was hospitalized and diagnosed with a concussion, police said.
CECIL
Child pornography: David Gaydos, 62, of Cecil Township, is charged by the state attorney general’s office for child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. According to the criminal complaint, on May 30 investigators received a report of a Verizon account that had uploaded 51 images and videos to cloud storage. The account was traced to Gaydos’ home in the 100 block of Cumer Road, where police served a search warrant Tuesday. District Judge Louis McQuillan sent Gaydos to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
