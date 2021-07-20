NORTH FRANKLIN
Police pursuit: Christopher Justin Drane, 36, of Dewy Rose, Ga., is charged by state police with fleeing, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol, court records show. Police took Drane into custody following a 30-mile high-speed chase on Interstate 70 and other roads after troopers found him sleeping in his vehicle about 4:40 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot at Washington Crown Center. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Drane to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
ROSTRAVERWoman jailed: Megan Elizabeth Mascara, 34, of 111 Rose St., Washington Township, Fayette County, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault, court records show. Mascara is accused of striking Kimberly Kroskie with her vehicle, causing Kroskie to fall backwards and strike her head on pavement about 4:45 p.m. Saturday at 838 Webster Hollow Road. District Judge Mark Mansour sent her to Westmoreland County jail on $10,000 bond.
WASHINGTONTeen jailed: Ka’ Ron Marquez Whitlock, 18, of 780 Allison Ave., Washington, is charged by the Washington County sheriff’s office with flight to avoid apprehension, giving a false identification and receiving stolen property, court records show. Sheriffs took Whitlock into custody about 1 p.m. Thursday on Beau Street on accusations he stole a vehicle after escaping from a juvenile detention center in Mercer County. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Whitlock to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
Man jailed: William R. McDonough Jr., 61, of 24 Short St., Washington, is charged by city police with making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment over allegations he aimed a firearm at two men and threatened to kill them while they walked past his residence about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson sent McDonough to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.