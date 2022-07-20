CANTON
Burglary: David Charles Caruso, 49, of Washington, and Paul Maximillian Weil, 42, of Canonsburg, are charged by state police with burglary, theft, criminal trespass and theft of secondary metal. According to the criminal complaint, the pair broke into CGI International on Henderson Avenue in the early morning hours of June 26 and stole more than $14,800 worth of power tools, equipment and copper wiring. Caruso was arrested last week on an unrelated warrant and was interviewed about the burglary. According to court records, Caruso admitted to being involved and selling the stolen items. District Judge James Saieva sent both Caruso and Weil to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.