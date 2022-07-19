BUFFALO
Vehicular assault: Ashley Dawnyel Harbaugh, 38, of Buffalo Township, is charged by state police with aggravated assault by vehicle and simple assault. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Harbaugh’s home in the 300 block of Reese Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said that following an argument with her boyfriend, Harbaugh tried to leave the residence in her car. Her boyfriend stood in front of the vehicle to stop her, and Harbaugh is accused of hitting him with the vehicle. After he fell to the ground, Harbaugh fled the scene on foot, according to the complaint. District Judge John Bruner sent her to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
SOUTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Tony Mitchell Wright, 23, of Canonsburg, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and trespassing. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a home at Daley Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. Police said Wright went to the home and choked a woman, and punched her multiple times. Wright is also accused of brandishing a knife and threatening to kill her. District Judge John Bruner sent Wright to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.