CANTON
Gun charges: Herby Justin Grantz, 39, address unknown, is charged by state police with possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number and illegal possession of a handgun stemming from an investigation at Motel 6, 1385 W. Chestnut St., about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, court records show. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Grantz to Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.
CECILMan jailed: Cory Edward Oshenic, 45, of 344 Center St., Bridgeville, is charged by Cecil police with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and simple assault, charging documents state. Police accuse him of pointing a rifle at three people while threatening to kill them at a residence at 4 Second St. in Lawrence about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Oshenic to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
CHARTIERSAssault alleged: Randy L. Hixon, 51, of 665 N. Main St., Chartiers Township, is charged by township police with strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse him of choking and striking his wife in the head about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in their home. Hixon is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
DONORAAssault alleged: James Edward Skolnekovich, 38, of 91 Thompson Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with strangulation and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse him of choking his live-in girlfriend and striking her several times in the head in their residence about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Wednesday for Skolnekovich’s arrest.