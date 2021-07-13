BUFFALO
Charged in crash: Raymond Matthew Snopek Jr., 32, of 108 Brook Ave., Canton Township, is charged by state police with endangering the welfare of a child, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangerment, court records show. The charges stem from allegations he drove his pickup truck 25 feet down an embankment with a child as a passenger about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Route 40. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Snopek to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
INDEPENDENCETroopers assaulted: Blair G. Burkhart Jr., 41, of 172 Indian Camp Road, Independence Township, is charged by state police with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of disarming a trooper, simple assault, public drunkenness and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of kicking and striking two troopers and a paramedic and also attempting to disarm a trooper by grabbing his stun gun. Burkhart is hospitalized pending an arraignment.
North CHARLEROIMan jailed: Raymond Herbert Grayson III, 23, of 715 Center Ave., North Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment, court records show. Police accuse him of choking his girlfriend, punching her in the head several times and preventing her from leaving his residence about 12:05 a.m. Sunday. She escaped to her vehicle, driving into Charleroi while he allegedly used his car to ram hers several times. Grayson is in Washington County jail on $75,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.
Pair jailed: Adam J. Griffey, 44, and Erica Lynn Bloom, 38, both of North Charleroi, are each charged by Charleroi Regional police with felony trespassing over allegations they were at 701 Fourth St. about 4 p.m. July 7 in violation of a court order, charging documents show. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent them to Washington County jail Sunday, each on $10,000 bond.
NORTH STRABANEMan jailed: Albino Arevalo Vela, 20, of 307 McClelland Road, North Strabane Township, is charged by township police with burglary, trespassing, simple assault, loitering and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of entering a neighbor’s residence, laying atop a girl and putting his hands over her mouth about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He fled through a window after she screamed. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Vela to Washington County jail without bond.
ROSTRAVER
Drug arrest: Aliziah Isiah Feliberty, 21, of 700 Delaware Ave., Monessen, is charged by Rostraver police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and resisting arrest, court records show. Police accuse him of having a large bag of crack during a traffic stop on Donner Avenue in Monessen about 2 a.m. Sunday. District Judge Chris Flanigan sent Feliberty to Westmoreland County jail without bond.
SMITH
Man charged: Travis Paul Brown, 24, of 24 A. Francis Road, Smith Township, is charged by Smith police with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and animal neglect, court records show. Police accuse him of keeping his dog in an improper cage that caused the animal to be strangled to death about 11 p.m. June 2. District Judge Gary Havelka issued the charges Monday in a summons.