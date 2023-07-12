NORTH STRABANE
Trespassing: Michael John Smithnosky, 71, of North Strabane, is charged by township police with burglary, criminal trespassing and simple assault. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 100 block of Latimer Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. Monday after Smithnosky attempted to break in to his neighbors’ home. The neighbors told police that Smithnosky grabbed the log from a lumber pile on their porch, and used it to smash the glass on a storm door and a nearby window. Smithnosky allegedly tried to enter the home through the broken storm door. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Smithnosky to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
