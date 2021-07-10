BLAINE
Trooper injured: Samuel Richard Williams, 25, of 3668 Buffalo Creek Road, Blaine Township, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest, court records show. Williams is accused of injuring a trooper’s nose during a struggle after he crashed his vehicle into a field near his residence about 2:30 p.m. May 17. District Judge Ethan Ward issued the charges Friday via summons.
ROSTRAVER
Burglary case: Mason Owen Godzak, 21, of Oceanside, Calif., is charged by Rostraver police with burglary, trespassing and simple assault, court records show. Godzak is accused of kicking in a door to a residence in the 100 block of Mt. Pleasant Road and striking a relative in the jaw about 12:04 a.m. Friday. District Judge Charles Christner signed a warrant Friday for Godzak’s arrest.