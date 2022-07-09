Assault alleged: Julian Phillip Clements, 32, of Washington, is charged by city police with strangulation, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and simple assault. According to court records, at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Shady Avenue, Clements choked a woman and threatened to stab another, while wielding a serrated knife. District Judge Eric Porter sent Clements to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 31