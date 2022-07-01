NORTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: David Allen Kelley, 23, of Baltimore Avenue, North Franklin Township, is charged by state police with several counts of strangulation, simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment. According to court records, following an argument Monday night, Kelley hit his girlfriend multiple times and choked her. According to police, Kelley took her phone and car keys and continued to assault her through Wednesday. She was able to leave while Kelley was asleep and reported the incident to police. District Judge Kelly Stewart sent Kelley to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.