CALIFORNIA
Terroristic threats: Adam Logan, 33, who has no known address, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment by borough police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Logan called his mother Dec. 22 and threatened to shoot and kill his sister and her boyfriend Jan. 3.
CHARLEROI
Woman charged: Samantha Jean Boyer, 28, of 1358 Fayette St., Donora, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with driving under the influence of alcohol and four counts of endangering the welfare of children, court records show. Police accuse Boyer of driving without a license with four children when her vehicle struck two parked cars about 6:45 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 700 block of Crest Avenue. No one was injured. The case has been referred to DUI court.
Assault alleged: Patrick Monack, 35, of 202 Lookout Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with strangulation and simple assault over allegation she choked his wife, Jamie Monack, about 11:40 p.m. Monday in their residence, court records show. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
MONONGAHELA
Man jailed: Darian Anthony Long, 21, of 114 First St., Monongahela, is charged by city police with simple assault and harassment over allegations paramedics prevented him from striking Sara Stewartson in the couple’s residence about 2:20 a.m. Monday, court records show. He is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.