EAST BETHLEHEM
Assault alleged: William Swarrow, 47, of 23 Bethlehem St., East Bethlehem Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Swarrow punched Jesse Foster in the mouth at Willy’s Bar and Grill, which Swarrow owns, at 550 Front St. about 2:40 a.m. Nov. 16.
MARIANNA
Assault alleged: Waylon Cole Muniz, 25, of 201 Meadow Alley, West Bethlehem Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Muniz struck David Ables in the back of a head at a residence in the 200 block of Second Street the evening of Nov. 29.
PETERS
Obstruction of justice: Lawrence Farkas, 69, of 123 Elm Grove Drive, Peters Township, was charged with hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice by township police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Farkas drove past police on Valley Brook Road with Noah Farkas in the passenger seat. Noah Farkas, 69, of Peters Township, has adult probation and bench warrants out for his arrest. Police attempted to pull Lawrence over on Old Washington Road. He pulled off to the side of the road and drove slowly until his vehicle was at the end of a guard rail. Then, Noah Farkas got out of the car and fled into the woods, according to the complaint. Noah Farkas has been charged with escape. Lawrence Farkas was placed in Washington County jail on $20,000 bail set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
SOUTH STRABANE
Liquor violation: The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement cited Buffalo Wild Wings at 50 Old Mill Boulevard for selling alcohol to a minor Dec. 3.