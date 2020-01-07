EAST BETHLEHEM
Assault alleged: Kenneth Poindexter, 27, of 345 Pearl St., Brownsville, was charged with simple assault and harassment by Centerville police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Second Street just before 3 p.m. Friday. Charging documents state a woman told police Poindexter bit her, which he denied doing. Poindexter was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
NORTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Heather Stumpf, 34, of 218 McClelland Road, North Strabane Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment by township police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole at the intersection of Mitchell Drive and McClelland Road about 1:10 a.m. Sunday. According to the complaint, Stumpf punched Joshua Stern after she stopped the vehicle in the area of Neely Drive. She then began to walk home, and Stern began to drive the car, but crashed into the pole, the complaint states. Stumpf was released after posting $10,000 bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
PETERS
Terroristic threats: Jeremy Ray Washington, 32, of 342 Fannie Street, McDonald, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness by township police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, police saw Washington hanging out of the opened passenger door of a vehicle in the parking lot of a BP gas station at 3841 Washington Road about 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Police said the vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed moments earlier. The woman in the driver’s seat told police Washington had hit her in the face and threatened to kill her. She also said Washington was driving before police arrived and he switched seats with her. Washington was released after posting $25,000 bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
Drug charges: Derrick Nathan Bragg, Jr., 31, of 906 Venetia Road, Peters Township, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession by township police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, Peters Township police and the Washington County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Bragg’s residence about 9:15 a.m. Friday and found 24 plastic bags of marijuana, two scales and paraphernalia. Bragg was released on $25,000 unsecured bond, set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
Drugs and weapons: Mark Anthony Painter, 33, of 320 Pleasant Ave., Peters Township, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, prohibited possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by township police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, police served a search warrant at Painter’s residence about 9:15 a.m. Friday. Police found more than 30 grams of marijuana and a 12-gauge shotgun, which Painter is not allowed to own because he is a convicted felon, police said. Painter was placed in Washington County jail on $15,000 bond, set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
UNION
Assault on officer: Robert Nardone, 51, of 234 Patterson Road, Union Township, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment and criminal mischief by Monongahela police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Nardone’s girlfriend called 911 about 11:30 p.m. Friday following an argument at Nardone’s residence in which he allegedly grabbed her and pulled her out of the house. Police said there was an active warrant for his arrest. While police were arresting Nardone, he head-butted an officer in the chest, according to the complaint. Nardone was placed in the Washington County jail on $35,000 bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.