CARMICHAELS
Drug charges: Paulalynn Jean Dailey, 28, of 111 Church St., Bentleyville, and Brian Keith Karadavut, 32, of Cumberland Township, were each charged with possession with intent to deliver, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property by state police last week. According to the criminal complaint, about 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21, police went to an apartment on Strawberry Alley following reports that Dailey wrecked a car she had been loaned. Police said she had a bench warrant out for her arrest. Karadavut fled the apartment with a backpack belonging to Dailey. Police arrested him and found a handgun in the backpack. Dailey and Karadavut were placed in the Greene County prison on $25,000 and $30,000 bonds, respectively.
FRANKLIN
Fleeing police: Dakota Skyler Palone, 20, of 156 Reynolds Road, Jefferson Township, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and several traffic violations by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, about 5:50 p.m. Monday, police attempted to pull Palone over on East Roy Furman Highway for an expired registration. Palone sped away from police, ignored stop signs and caused other drivers to swerve to avoid hitting him, the complaint said. His car became stuck in a ditch on Stewarts Road, and Palone fled into a wooded area, according to police. Palone was released from the Greene County Prison after posting $10,000 bond.