WASHINGTON
Drug possession: Aimee Irwin, 48, of 173 Church St., Washington, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by the Washington County Drug Task Force on Friday. According to the criminal complaint, the drug task force, Washington police and state police served a search warrant at Irwin’s apartment. Police found 10 stamp bags of heroin, a small plastic bag containing suspected crack and a scale. Irwin was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.