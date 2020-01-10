FREEPORT
Trespassing: State police investigated a case of criminal trespass at a residence on Golden Oaks Road. The incident was reported about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said an unknown person broke the front door handle. It was not immediately known if anything had been stolen from the home.
JEFFERSON
Fleeing police: Terri Lynn Black, 54, of 48 Clark St., East Bethlehem Township, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, police attempted to pull Black over on Route 188 about 9 p.m. Sunday for a burned-out headlight. Black fled at a "very high speed" and committed several traffic violations, according to police. Police were able to stop and arrest Black on Route 88 in East Bethlehem Township. He was placed in the Greene County Prison on $10,000 bond, set by District Judge Glenn Bates.