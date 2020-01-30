INDEPENDENCE
Burglary: State police are investigating a burglary that took place at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday at a home on Avella Road. According to police, one of the suspects asked the resident, an 84-year-old woman, for water. Police said the person got the woman to come out of her home and distracted her. Another suspect went into her home and broke into two safes. They stole $5,000 in cash and jewelry from the safes and the woman’s purse.
MARIANNA
Animal cruelty: Howard Martin, 54, of 805 Seventh St., Marianna, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals by the Washington Area Humane Society last week. According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 11, a humane officer discovered a dead dog leashed to a tree at Martin’s residence.
WASHINGTON
Fleeing police: Nicholas Jacob Lesjack, 36, of 74 Murray Ave., was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence and traffic violations by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, police attempted to pull Lesjack over on Baird Avenue because he was driving with no headlights. He attempted to drive away, but eventually stopped at the intersection of McCarrell Avenue and Catfish Avenue. His BAC was 0.071%, according to police. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.