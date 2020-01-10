BUFFALO
Fleeing police: Rusty Shane Debolt, 32, who does not appear to have a valid address, was charged with resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Debolt was walking around Brookhaven Estates in South Franklin Township with a severe cut to his leg just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. He had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, police said. Police found Debolt walking on Moore Road, and he then fled into a nearby wooded area. He was found in a cow pasture near the intersection of Mounts Road and Jolly School Road in Buffalo Township, where he was arrested. Debolt was placed in the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond, set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
BURGETTSTOWN
Assault alleged: Gary Steineman, 58, of McClure Ave., Burgettstown, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment by McDonald police Wednesday. Police were dispatched to Steineman's residence about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday. According to charging documents, Steineman pushed his wife to the ground and kicked her in the abdomen and legs. He also threatened to kill her if she called the police.