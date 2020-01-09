SOUTH STRABANE
Fleeing police: Keith Walters, 48, of 988 Cross St., California, was charged with retail theft, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license by township police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Walters attempted to push a cart with a television out of the Walmart at Trinity Point Plaza Dec. 27. He got in his vehicle and began an attempt to flee police, striking a shopping cart being used by a customer in the process. Police said he lost control of his vehicle just before getting to East Beau Street.