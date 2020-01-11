CANONSBURG
Vehicle theft: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Brady Hugh Paul, 19, of 520 Tannehill St., Canonsburg, who is wanted on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property. Borough police charged him Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Paul stole a Chevrolet Sonic from a woman who stayed at his home Nov. 26. He is also accused of stealing $160 and a cellphone.
Assault alleged: Scott Quinn, 50, of McNary Street, Canonsburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment by borough police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Quinn punched his girlfriend in the face at his residence Dec. 29.
CANTON
Stolen vehicle: State police are investigating the theft of a vehicle stolen from a home in the 100 block of Laddie Drive between Dec. 28 and Jan. 7. The car is a white 2009 Cadillac DTS with license plate DGH6154. The car has red tape on the right rear taillight. Police ask anyone with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts to call Trooper Brandon Marshall at 724-223-5200.