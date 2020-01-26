CECIL
Assault charge: Lindsay Ann Kiskadden, 34, of Canonsburg was arrested by Cecil Township police on Sunday and charged with simple assault before being placed in Washington County jail on $5,000 monetary bond, according to court records. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Feb. 26 before District Judge Mark Wilson.
DONORA
Theft, drug charges: Donora police arrested Ravyn Anne Therrell, 37, of Donora on Friday, charging her with theft, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was placed in Washington County jail on $2,500 monetary bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 before District Judge Mark Wilson.
WASHINGTON
Strangulation charge: City policy on Sunday arrested Melvin Lee Johnson, 53, of Washington on a felony charge of strangulation, applying pressure to throat or neck, and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, according to court records. He was placed in Washington County jail on $50,000 monetary bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 5 before District Judge Mark Wilson.
Fleeing police: Kris Ann Undereiner, 48, of Washington faces several charges after her arrest early Sunday by city police. According to court records, she was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a felony; driving under the influence, first offense; disregarding traffic lane; careless driving; and reckless driving. She was placed in Washington County jail on $10,000 monetary bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 5 before District Judge Mark Wilson.
Aggravated assault: A Waynesburg man faces charges including felony aggravated assault, fear of imminent severe bodily injury, following his arrest Saturday by Washington Health System police. Michael Edward Porter, 42, was placed in Washington County jail on $10,000 monetary bond. According to court records, he also was charged with two counts of simple assault, along with harassment and disorderly conduct for damaging property. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 before District Judge Robert Redlinger.