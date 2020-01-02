CANTON
Two injured in crash: Two people sustained minor injuries following a Monday morning crash at Weirich Avenue and Point View Drive, according to state police. Letitia M. Butera, 73, of Washington, reported having chest pains after she allegedly failed to safely proceed from a stop sign and struck another vehicle, police wrote in a report. The other driver, Jonathan J. Taplin, 34, reported arm pain following the crash. Both drivers refused EMS treatment, police said.
CROSS CREEK
Assault alleged: Kendra Elizabeth Ruscello, 25, of 37 Peterson St., Avella, was charged by state police with simple assault and harassment following an incident that happened Dec. 8 at her residence. Police said she allegedly pushed a television over and struck her stepfather in the face.
RICHEYVILLE
DUI charges: Ailway Edward Cowger, 65, of 18 Pikeview Drive, was charged by Centerville police with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash and two summary traffic violations following a crash Dec. 21, outside of 10 Emery Road. Police said Cowger had been driving about 10:30 p.m. when he crashed into a parked truck. The truck owner came outside to see what happened, and Cowger allegedly told him he was uninjured and he would return in the morning for his car, according to the criminal complaint. Cowger then allegedly walked home, where police found him a little later unable to stand on his own. Police said Cowger’s blood-alcohol content was 0.206%.
WEST BROWNSVILLEDrug charges: Jessica Irene Lenkey, 28, of 600 Jefferson Ave., West Brownsville, was charged by borough police with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of tampering with evidence following an incident in 2018 at her residence. Police said Lenkey was found to be in possession June 5, 2018, of a syringe, a metal spoon and a stamp bag. Police said they believe before Lenkey exited the bathroom that day, she flushed multiple stamp bags down the toilet.
Drug charges: Timothy Ray Brown, 49, of 239 Second St., Mather, and Adam J. Thistlethwaite, 38, of 122 First St., Mather, are both facing drug charges stemming from a traffic stop in West Brownsville in 2018. Borough police said they stopped Brown’s car on Low Hill Road just before 1 a.m. June 22, 2018. Police found three empty stamp bags in his car and four more tucked in his underwear, according to the criminal complaint. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic summary offense. His passenger, Thistlethwaite, was found to be in possession of a crack pipe and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.