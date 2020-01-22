CANTON
Assault alleged: Teresa Diane Pettit, 39, and Mark Anthony Hutchins, 39, both of 2555 Jefferson Ave., were each charged with simple assault and harassment by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, about 11 p.m. Monday, the two got into an argument that turned physical. Hutchins told police that Pettit hit him multiple times in the head, and Pettit told police Hutchins had pushed her and hit her son in the head. Both were placed in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond. Pettit paid her bail, according to court records.
NORTH STRABANE
Trespassing: Alexander Peyton Perkins, 18, of 539 Blaine Ave., Canonsburg, was charged with criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and loitering by township police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, Perkins stole an iPhone and keys from his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 400 block of McClelland Road on Jan. 16. Police said he returned about 5:15 a.m. the next day and broke in through the front door. No one was home at the time. Perkins was placed in Washington County jail and denied bail because he is on probation.
WASHINGTON
Damaged property: Someone threw a brick through the rear window of a car Thursday in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to city police. The owner of the vehicle told police she discovered the broken window about 12:45 p.m. that day.
Theft: Sometime between last Thursday and Saturday, a garage in the 500 block of Fayette Street was burglarized and a snowblower was stolen, according to city police.