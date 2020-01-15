WAYNESBURG
Drug possession: Justin Miller, 33, and Stephanie Deynzer, 33, both of 285 Huffman St., Waynesburg, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a control substance by borough police Monday. Deynzer also received charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses. According to the criminal complaint, police pulled Deynzer over at about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 for burnt out brake lights at the intersection of Huffman Street and West Park Avenue. Police said methamphetamine and suspected heroin were found in the vehicle. Deynzer was released after posting $2,500 bond, and Miller was released after posting $30,000 bond.