CHARLEROI
Woman jailed: Tammy Hutchinson, 41, of 602 First St., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with theft over allegations she used a credit card belonging to Howard Higgins to steal $123 from him Jan. 11, court records show. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter set bond in the case Wednesday at $25,000. Hutchinson is in Fayette County jail on an unrelated warrant.
CHARTIERS
Resisting arrest: David Thomas West, 36, of 1150 Maple Terrace, Washington, was charged with resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving with a suspended license and several traffic violations by township police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, police attempted to pull West over at about 12:50 p.m. Jan. 14 on Pike Street for an expired registration. Police said West drove away at high speeds and ran stop signs to evade police. West was released after posting $5,000 bond, set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.
ELCO
Woman jailed: Tonya Lee Wunders, 45, of Elco, is charged by Roscoe, Elco, Stockdale and Allenport Regional police with burglary, theft and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse her of stealing six doses of a prescription opioid from Adam Keys about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at his residence in the 200 block of Cleveland Street. Police said 20 other doses of hydrocodone were stolen from the residence. Wunders is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set Wednesday by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
FALLOWFIELD
Man jailed: Zakhary Charles Abbott, 27, of 1009 Second St., Washington, is charged by state police with access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse Abbott of stealing tools valued at $400 and using a credit card to steal $791 from Joseph Glemba, his former employer, Monday at 1013 Bentleyville Road. Abbott is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set Wednesday by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
MONESSEN
Vandalism alleged: Derrick Anthony Bass Sr., 29, of Hempfield Township, is charged by city police with institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct over allegations he broke a sink faucet in Monessen district court about 1 p.m. Jan. 17, court records show. Police filed the charges Wednesday.
ROSCOE
Theft alleged: Jennifer M. Kadash, 46, of 112 Deems Park Road, Deemston, is charged by Roscoe, Elco, Stockdale and Allenport Regional police with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, court records show. Police accuse Kadash of stealing a 2003 Dodge pickup truck from Dale Charles Gosney about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 from the 300 block of Furlong Avenue. Kadash is free on $2,500 bond set Sunday by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
WASHINGTON
Theft: Regina Johnson, 59, of 110 W. Wylie Ave., Canton Township, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and retail theft by city police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson stole $500 Dec. 21 from her employer, Cigarette City, located at 1064 Jefferson Ave.