CANONSBURG
Trespassing: Dylan James Berger, 27, of 315 Summit Ave., Canonsburg, was charged with criminal trespass, loitering and public drunkenness by borough police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Berger was highly intoxicated and wandered into a home in the 100 block of Oak Spring Road and passed out after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The man who lives there physically removed Berger, but he and his wife were concerned for Berger’s safety and brought him back inside before contacting police. Berger was placed in the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
CECIL
Officer assaulted: Cole William Heckman, 29, of 1311 Cross Creek Road, Cross Creek Township, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental functions, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness by township police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Heckman grabbed a police officer and hit him in the arm while he was trying to arrest a woman about 12:30 a.m. outside of a restaurant in the 1800 block of Main Street. Heckman was placed in the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
CHARLEROI
Woman charged: Pamela S. Vavases, 61, of 207 Fifth St., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with making false reports over allegations she placed more than 50 calls to Washington County 911 to make false allegations about a neighbor, court records show. A 911 dispatcher reported the problem to police about 7:20 a.m. Dec. 28. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charge Monday in a summons.
DONORA
Drug arrest: Michael A. Fincik, 43, of 905 Fellsburg Road, Rostraver Township, is charged by borough police with possessing three stamp bags of heroin and driving with a suspended or revoked license stemming from a traffic stop about 1 a.m. Dec. 21 on the Donora-Monessen Bridge, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Thursday in a summons.
Woman charged: Natasha Rae Ostrander, 34, of 989 Thompson Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with causing an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, failure to stop and give information and render aid and driving with a suspended or revoked license, court records show. Police accuse her of fleeing the scene after causing a vehicle collision at the McKean Avenue ramp to the Donora-Monessen Bridge about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.
HOUSTON
Assault alleged: Steven Williams, 55, of East Pike Street, Houston, was charged with simple assault and harassment by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Williams pushed his wife and punched her about 6 p.m. Wednesday at their residence. Williams was placed in the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
MCDONALD
Man wanted: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Joshua Townsend, 36, of East Barr Street, McDonald. Townsend faces charges of simple assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, harassment and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Townsend punched his girlfriend in the face multiple times at her home in the 300 block of East Barr Street and took her car early Wednesday morning. Police said Townsend called his father and admitted to taking the vehicle, saying he did not want to go back to jail.
SOUTH STRABANE
Terroristic threats: William Joseph Hannah, 39, of Dodd Drive, South Strabane Township, was charged with terroristic threats by township police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Hannah threatened to kill his wife with a kitchen knife about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Hannah was placed in the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.