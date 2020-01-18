BENTLEYVILLE
Bad checks: Dana Lee Riffer, 44, of 1101 Mechling Road, Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, was charged with theft by deception and bad checks by borough police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Riffer wrote two checks totaling $4,500 for down payments on a vehicle to Tregembo Motors, located at 125 Wilson Road, in October. The checks were not valid because the account had been closed, according to police. Riffer was released after posting $35,000 bond, set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
CANTON
Theft: State police are investigating the theft of mulch from the parking lot of Shuey’s Cleaners at 1146 W. Chestnut St. that occurred between Oct. 14 and 15. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
DUI crash: Rodney Rhodes, 39, of Washington, was traveling north on Cortez Drive when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck metal roofing materials in the yard of 296 Cortez Drive about 7:40 p.m. Monday, state police said. His car came to rest in the backyard of 302 Cortez Drive. Police said Rhodes will be charged with driving under the influence.
CHARTIERS
Assault alleged: Shawn Matthew Carroll, 37, of Reed Avenue, Chartiers Township, was charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment by township police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, he hit his pregnant wife in the stomach. Carroll was placed in the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.