CARROLL
Marijuana bust: Aaron Michael Cooper, 48, of 213 Lewis Ave., Carroll Township, is charged by Carroll police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse Cooper of having 210 grams of marijuana when police went to his neighborhood about 11 p.m. Sept. 14 to investigate the smell of gasoline. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Wednesday for Cooper’s arrest.
CHARLEROI
Heroin charge: Thomas Carrigan, 42, of 213 Rear Crest Avenue, Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with possessing a bundle of stamp bags of heroin in a restroom stall in a business at 100 Chamber Plaza about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, court records show. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the case Thursday in a summons.
MIDWAY
Theft: Bryan Wade Shaffer, 19, of 8946 Jackson St., Mentor, Ohio, was charged with access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle by McDonald Police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Shaffer was staying with his father on Washington Avenue in Midway Borough, and stole his wallet, car keys, and Chevrolet Silverado on Dec. 23. Shaffer allegedly made more than $660 in purchases with a debit card that was in the wallet. The vehicle was discovered in Painesville, Ohio, along with the wallet. But the debit and credit cards were missing, according to police.
MONONGAHELA
Theft alleged: Richard Charles Schran Jr., 48, of Bethel Park, is charged by city police with deceptive business practices, home improvement fraud and theft, court records show. He is accused of accepting $3,350 to complete renovations at a residence in the 900 block of West Main Street about 4 p.m. Oct. 21 and failing to perform the work. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Wednesday for Schran’s arrest.
Assaults alleged: Pamela Marie Logue, 37, and Michael Ray Stilson, 52, both of 512 1/2 West Alley, Monongahela, are each charged by city police with simple assault and harassment stemming from a domestic violence incident at their residence about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, court records show. They are in Washington County jail, each on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.