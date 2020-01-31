DONORA
Assault alleged: Maceo B. Bell, 37, of McKeesport, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Bell of assaulting Timothy Swaney, breaking his arm, as he got out of his vehicle about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 800 block of McKean Avenue. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Bell to Washington County jail Wednesday on $25,000 bond.
Theft alleged: Therasa M. Terry, 49, of 466 Third St., Donora, is charged by borough police with forgery, theft and bad checks, court records show. Police accuse her of passing a fictitious cashiers check in the amount of $4,900 about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10. District Judge Mark Wilson released her Wednesday on $10,000 unsecured bond.