CALIFORNIA
Man jailed: Branden Lee Carey, 36, of 1243 California Terrace, California, is charged by borough police with retaliation against witnesses, stalking and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of contacting Sabrina Vilce and others in violation of a court order about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Carey to Washington County jail Monday without bond.
NORTH BETHLEHEM
Woman charged: Laura D. House, 55, of 38 Covered Bridge Lane, North Bethlehem Township, is charged by state police with causing damage to survey markers, court records show. House allegedly removed the markers about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21 while her neighbor had his property surveyed. Police filed the charge Wednesday before District Judge Curtis Thompson.
WASHINGTON
Club cited: The Slovak Club, 1205 Jefferson Ave., was allegedly not complying with COVID-19 mitigation during a New Year’s Eve compliance check by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the bureau said.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Assault alleged: Timothy Allen Brown, 25, of 3 Main St., West Brownsville, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Brown of striking Ashley Wade while they drove through Redstone Township before pulling her from the vehicle at his residence and choking her about 5 p.m. Jan 1. District Judge Mike Defino Jr. sent Brown to Fayette County jail on $5,000 bond.