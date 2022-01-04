CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Julia Christine Hall, 29, of 115 Meadow Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional Police with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment. According to court documents, police were called just before 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of Second Street and Meadow Avenue, where Hall allegedly stabbed her brother and his girlfriend following an argument at her house. According to police, Hall claimed she took her actions in self defense. District Judge Eric Porter sent Hall to Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.